Some of North America’s best motocross racers will be ripping up Prince George’s Blackwater Motocross track as part of the Rockstar Triple Crown series on Saturday,

It’s nice to be in a different part of the province they rarely get to see says organizer Kyle Thompson.

“It’s good to be in Prince George, way up north, we were in Popkum in Chilliwack last weekend so it was a long drive up here but a beautiful drive – this whole scenery, this whole city is amazing.”

“There are three portions to this, a $100,000 for the winner, $10,000 for the smaller bike so there is two classes a 450 class and a 250 class.”

Due to the unsettled weather conditions in the northern capital, Thompson will be keeping a close eye on the weather forecast as we inch closer to race day.

“The track is looking and we’re waiting to see what the rain is going to do, it’s supposed to call for a little bit of rain and a few showers and we’ll be waiting that out but the guys have the track all groomed up, all the stage is set and all the backdrop is coming in.”

The races should include local product Jess Pettis who is on top of the leaderboard in the Motocross 250 category with 118 points.

Pettis also ranks fourth in the 250 Triple Crown standings with 181 points.