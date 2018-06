Nechako Valley Secondary School (NVSS) placed seventh at the BC High School ‘A’ Girls Soccer championships in Penticton.

Fort St. James finished 13th and Fraser Lake last out of the 16 teams at the provincial tournament.

Two other Northern BC schools represented at the ‘AA’ Girls Soccer championships in Kamloops.

The College Heights Cougars of Prince George doubled the Smithers Secondary Gryphons 2-1 in the 11th/12th place game.