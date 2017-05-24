Geoscience BC will be starting a third search phase for mineral deposits north of fort st James in the North Omineca region.

Vice President of Minerals and Mining Bruce Madu says the Kemess mine project is at the north end of their survey area

“But were also in the eastern parts of the Stikine geology which are that incredible geology that hosts the golden triangle and that include the KSM, the Bruce Jack mine and all those deposits there.”

The information they collect will allow the exploration sector to make informed land use decisions

The second phase last year was able to find copper and silver deposits in the Bulkley Valley