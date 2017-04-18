The chillier weather that has brought rain and snow to the region should only last for another 24 hours.

Greg Pearce with Environment Canada says Tuesday’s daily high will reflect that.

“The arctic front has pushed down into the Central Interior and into Mackenzie overnight and then down into the Prince George area this morning. That should continue off and on through the morning hours but we do expect temperatures to recover this afternoon up to about plus four.”

The recent weather pattern has been a bit wonky.

“The front has been kind of been wavering back and forth over the last few days and at times has pushed as far south as Prince George but that we’ll retreat tomorrow so we’re not expecting any real cool temperatures for the next few days.”

A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 10 degrees is expected for Wednesday followed by highs of 12 and 13 for Thursday and Friday.