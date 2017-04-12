Members of the Lheidli T’enneh have until 8 PM to cast their vote on the future of the Tribal council.
Each voter is selecting a new chief, four councillors, and three lands authority board members for the next two years. Tribal members are also voting on a referendum for the lands authority.
Among those running is current Chief Dominick Frederick, who has held the position for 13 years.
Spokesperson Loreen Suhr is expecting a strong voter turn out.
“We’ve had a good response from out of town for mail-in ballots, comparable to 2015. I’m expecting a fairly good result. They usually have a good representation.”
A final announcement is expected tonight.