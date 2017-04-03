The Vanderhoof Hospice Society and Northern Health have created a new space for families caring for a terminal loved one.

The palliative care area at the Stuart Nechako Manor includes patient care rooms, around the clock care, and family accommodations.

Manager of Complex Care Tracee Dunn says this is the most group-oriented opportunity in the community.

“The options available to them are to be at home with family and friends and some support, but that’s not for everybody (and) our home care nurses don’t work on weekends. If you need 24-hour nursing care is to go the hospital which right now there’s not a great deal of space for family and friends to stay.”

It’s a hard time for everyone involved, and Dunn feels this is a more caring way to get through it both medically and emotionally.

“We provide excellent care at the hospital as well, but this is allowed there to be more room for families to be with their loved ones in their final stages of life.”

This new space should open in the next few weeks.

