Canadian Liberals, New Democrats, and Conservative MPs are in Washington, DC for a few days, speaking and negotiating with Republicans and Democrats about major issues.

The inter-parliamentary group has planned about 85 meetings over three days, touching on things like softwood lumber. Local MP Todd Doherty is there sharing the needs and concerns of northern British Columbians.

He knows a new deal is a complex issue, one that these trips can resolve.

“We’re not coming down here necessarily pounding our fists on the table, we’re making sure that people understand that these are real issues. We’re trying to put a face to the name of the riding and they’re definitely hearing our message.”

He also feels that being a part of a non-partisan group that represents the country, not a party, delivers a stronger message.

“We’ve got Provinces, we’ve got communities, and we got the federal government, and all parties across all party lines are actually working to deliver the same kind of message I think that’s a powerful statement in itself.”

A new softwood lumber deal is still in limbo. Canadian representatives are waiting for the States to either implement tariffs or agree to a deal.