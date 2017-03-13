There were four high school basketball teams representing Vanderhoof at the 2017 BC Basketball Championships in Langley and Duncan.

Northside Christian had both their boys and girls competing in their respective Single A provincials; Fraser Lake was also in the field of Single A boys, while Nechako Valley Secondary (NVSS) were one step above in the Boys AA group.

Fraser Lake’s Single A boys club had the best finish for Vanderhoof in their attempted run for the provincial banner, but were deferred to the consolation round early, coming in 11th place with their own record of 2-2.

SCORES:

1) Fraser Lake 65, Credo 96

2) Fraser Lake 80, Deer Lake 69

3) Fraser Lake 51, St. Andrews 70

4) Fraser Lake 60, King David 47 (11th / 12th place game)

FINAL – Fraser Lake defeats Fernie 60-47 — BC 1A Boys BBall (@BC1ABoysBBall) March 11, 2017

The boys team from Northside would win their last game of their tournament, but it would be their only win of the week for the North Stars, finishing in 15th place with a record of 1-3.

SCORES:

1) Northside 43, BC Christian Academy 89

2) Northside 69, Similkameen 104

3) Northside 79, Mulgrave 87

4) Northside 55, Fernie 44 (15th / 16th place game)

Despite winning one game of their own, the Northside Single A girls would finish the contest 1-3 as well, coming in 14th place.

SCORES:

1) Northside 38, Credo 80

2) Northside 55, Pacific Christian 57

3) Northside 47, Bulkley Valley 26

4) Northside 61, Selkirk 65 (13th / 14th place game)

Selkirk has defeated Northside Christian 65-61. Player of Game: Eilish Cox (Selkirk), Julia Friesen (Northside Christian) — BC'A'GirlsBasketball (@Provincials) March 11, 2017

The NVSS Vikings finished in 12th place in the Boys AA division, winning their second game of the tournament to get on the right side of the consolation round.

They’d lose in the final game, dropping their record to 1-3.

SCORES:

1) NVSS 51, St. Michael’s 90

2) NVSS 91, Pacific Academy 78

3) NVSS 70, Abbotsford Christian 74

4) NVSS 49, Clarence Fulton 71 (11th / 12th place game)