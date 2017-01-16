It was a good night for St. John Hospital in Vanderhoof.

During Saturday’s Prince George Spruce Kings game the Vanderhoof and Districts Co-Op and Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation raised over $3,200.

The money will go to a very worthy cause says Judy Neiser with Spirit of the North. “We were raising money for ear, nose and throat surgical equipment for the St. John’s Hospital and it was amazing with a huge crowd and we were able to meet our goal.”

The evening was highlighted by several early contributions according to Neiser. “The amount of money that was raised from prior donations like the Treasure Cove Casino and FreFlyt Industries help us reach our goal for this equipment.”

The Chiefs ended up beating the Spruce Kings by a 5-2 score in front of a sold-out crowd of 1,969.