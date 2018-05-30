It’s been a good day on the markets as we are seeing green right across the board.

The Canadian dollar strengthened today on word the Bank of Canada will hold interest rates steady at 1.25 – percent but Governor Stephen Poloz did raise expectations a boost would be likely in July.

The dollar is trading at 0.7765 cents against the American greenback.

The TSX clawed back some ground on the strength of the energy sector up 126 points to 16,048.

Oil also a big winner today gaining $1.62 to $68.35 a barrel.

On Wall Street, both the Dow and Nasdaq posted gains after a weak day yesterday. T

The Dow at 24,672 and the Nasdaq up 65 points to 7,462.

Gold is also up $3.40 to $1,305 an ounce.