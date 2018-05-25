Prince George police are warning the public of a fraud scam circulating around the City once again.

According to RCMP, suspects are impersonating as members of the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) asking for residents to make a payment or an arrest warrant will be issued.

In some cases, the fraudsters ask for the victim to pay via an online transfer, which is ultimately untraceable and irreversible, or pay in iTunes gift cards.

In other scenarios, some are posing as immigration officers who threaten deportation if the money isn’t sent.

Mounties are stressing that these should be obvious signs of someone trying to commit a crime and if you’re unsure, you’re ask to call the CRA directly.

RCMP also advise the public the following:

Do not take immediate action Federal government has processes in owing money

Know who you’re dealing with Obtain contact information and search it online

Never give personal information to anyone who calls you over the phone

CRA will not send an email with a link Do not open if you receive on of these emails

Never agree to wire funds to the Federal government

Contact information for the CRA and other information can be found here.