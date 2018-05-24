Its been almost 7 years since 20-year-old Maddy Scott disappeared after attending a party.

On Friday May 28th, 2011, Madison Scott went missing from a campsite at HogsbackLake, about 25 kilometers south of Vanderhoof.

Despite RCMP investigation and continued efforts from family, friends and community members there have been no leads. Police believe she went missing between 4am and 8:30am after everyone she was with left a the birthday party celebration. Maddy remained on her own in a tent.

“We know someone out there knows something about the disappearance. We are asking any individual who has information about Maddy’s disappearance to contact the police or Crimestoppers” said Cpl. Tom Wamsteeker of the North District Major Crime Unit.

The Maddy Scott Family team is holding the 7th annual Poker Ride in the Hogsback Lake area this Saturday.

If you have information we ask you to call the Vanderhoof RCMP at (250) 567-2222 or if you wish to remain anonymous call CrimeStopers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

We have reached out to the family and are waiting to hear back.