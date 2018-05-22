The BC wildfire service was quick to respond to a blaze that broke out over the long weekend (Monday).

The 243 hectare fire started 20 kilometres northeast of Vanderhoof near Breadalbane Creek, and the status has changed from out of control to now being held.

Fire Information Officer Amanda Reynolds says human activity is suspected.

“It is human caused because there was no lightning in the area, but to what the specific cause is we don’t know yet. If the public does have any knowledge or tips then they can contact Compliance Enforcement.”

“The good news is it’s no longer out of control and crews have a good handle on it. We aren’t expecting it to grow and crews will continue to do a mop up and extinguish any hotspots in the perimeter,” added Reynolds.

This time of year crews are concerned about lightning, as there was 18 new fires started over the weekend in the northeast, 17 of those were because of thunder.

There’s no threat to any of the surrounding communities.