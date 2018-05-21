The BC Wildfire Service is reporting an active wildfire around Breadalbane Creek, northeast of Vanderhoof.

The area is just below Stuart River Provincial Park and the fire is an estimated 243 hectares in size.

The stage of control at this time is active, however, this weekend’s rainfall is expected to help with the issue and the fire is not expected to get out of control.

No warnings or evacuations are expected either.

There have been 54 wildfires in the Prince George Fire Centre since April 28th.