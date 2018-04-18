Residents in Northern BC could see a hefty increase at the pumps if Alberta and Saskatchewan go through with their plan to limit oil exports to BC.

Alberta introduced Bill 12, titled Preserving Canada’s Economic Prosperity Act, giving the province the ability to retaliate against BC for delays to the Trans Mountain pipeline, by putting restrictions on shipments and other energy products.

“The price would go up because scarcity and the ability to supply would suddenly become a big demand. That would mean Husky would have to raise their prices, as anyone else would, another 20 to 30 cents a litre perhaps,” Dan McTeague, Senior Petroleum Analyst for Gasbuddy.com.

Prince George is in a unique position because it has a Husky refinery in its back yard.

“That refinery would actually guarantee at least security of local supply. You would likely see very little in the way of gas stations closing down, but it would certainly impact those areas which are currently served by the Trans Mountain pipeline delivering gas from the Edmonton refineries.”

Restriction of oil would also have an effect on the economy and the Canadian dollar, leading to fewer jobs and opportunities creating a downturn said McTeague.