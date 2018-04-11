Canada’s top young wrestlers, including a dozen from Prince George and Vanderhoof, take to the mat at the U17/U19 Canadian Wrestling Championships Friday to Sunday in Edmonton.

The three-day event at the University of Alberta will feature men’s and women’s freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling.

The Championships also serve as the Cadet Team Trials, which will be used to select this year’s Cadet World Championship and Cadet Pan-Am Championship teams.

There are three students from four from Nechako Valley, three from PGSS, and five from Kelly Road that are scheduled to participate.

They are:

NECHAKO VALLEY SECONDARY:

Aiden Evenson, Grade 11

Addison Miller-Gauthier, Grade 11

Reagen Remple, Grade 9

Hyatt Verduzco, Grade 9

PGSS:

Steven Herzig, Grade 12

Haley Florell, Grade 11

Isaac Le Morvan, Grade 10

KELLY ROAD SECONDARY:

Kaily Pattison, Grade 9

Kinsley McClure, Grade 9

Maliky Lamoureux, Grade 10

Hamish Lamoureux, Grade 10

Zenze Stanley-Jones, Grade 11

Herzig (who is being recruited by several Canada West Universities), Florell, and Stanley-Jones went to the Nationals last year while Evenson and Miller-Gauthier have prior experience in these championships.