Canada’s top young wrestlers, including a dozen from Prince George and Vanderhoof, take to the mat at the U17/U19 Canadian Wrestling Championships Friday to Sunday in Edmonton.

The three-day event at the University of Alberta will feature men’s and women’s freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling.

The Championships also serve as the Cadet Team Trials, which will be used to select this year’s Cadet World Championship and Cadet Pan-Am Championship teams.

There are three students from four from Nechako Valley, three from PGSS, and five from Kelly Road that are scheduled to participate.

They are:

NECHAKO VALLEY SECONDARY:

  • Aiden Evenson, Grade 11
  • Addison Miller-Gauthier, Grade 11
  • Reagen Remple, Grade 9
  • Hyatt Verduzco, Grade 9

PGSS:

  • Steven Herzig, Grade 12
  • Haley Florell, Grade 11
  • Isaac Le Morvan, Grade 10

KELLY ROAD SECONDARY:

  • Kaily Pattison, Grade 9
  • Kinsley McClure, Grade 9
  • Maliky Lamoureux, Grade 10
  • Hamish Lamoureux, Grade 10
  • Zenze Stanley-Jones, Grade 11

Herzig (who is being recruited by several Canada West Universities), Florell, and Stanley-Jones went to the Nationals last year while Evenson and Miller-Gauthier have prior experience in these championships.