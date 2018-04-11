Canada’s top young wrestlers, including a dozen from Prince George and Vanderhoof, take to the mat at the U17/U19 Canadian Wrestling Championships Friday to Sunday in Edmonton.
The three-day event at the University of Alberta will feature men’s and women’s freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling.
The Championships also serve as the Cadet Team Trials, which will be used to select this year’s Cadet World Championship and Cadet Pan-Am Championship teams.
There are three students from four from Nechako Valley, three from PGSS, and five from Kelly Road that are scheduled to participate.
They are:
NECHAKO VALLEY SECONDARY:
- Aiden Evenson, Grade 11
- Addison Miller-Gauthier, Grade 11
- Reagen Remple, Grade 9
- Hyatt Verduzco, Grade 9
PGSS:
- Steven Herzig, Grade 12
- Haley Florell, Grade 11
- Isaac Le Morvan, Grade 10
KELLY ROAD SECONDARY:
- Kaily Pattison, Grade 9
- Kinsley McClure, Grade 9
- Maliky Lamoureux, Grade 10
- Hamish Lamoureux, Grade 10
- Zenze Stanley-Jones, Grade 11
Herzig (who is being recruited by several Canada West Universities), Florell, and Stanley-Jones went to the Nationals last year while Evenson and Miller-Gauthier have prior experience in these championships.