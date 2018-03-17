The province of BC is celebrating April as BC Wine Month with a commitment to the local product.

This is through $100,000 in funding to the BC Wine Institute in an effort to promote BC wine to British Columbians.

“We really feel that the British Columbia wine industry is a family and together we’re going to be a lot stronger going forward into the future,” says Northern Lights Estate Winery Spokesperson Doug Bell.

“It is really one where we want to support each other and continue to grow the industry.”

If all goes well, the promotion could propel BC wineries to the next level, says Bell.

“BC has tremendous opportunity to become a forefront of the wine industry all across North America and beyond, and it’s really great that BC wineries are being recognized as such high quality,” he explains.

“We’re really excited to be part of a community that is growing.”

The BC wine industry employs about 12,000 people and contributes $2.8 billion every year the provincial economy.