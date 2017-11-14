UPDATE:

Highway 16 west of Prince George has re-opened after an early morning incident today.

According to multiple listeners, traffic is getting by smoothly in both directions after crews initially had the road down to a single lane.

The alleged cause of the incident was ahead-on collision between a truck and a car.

First responders have since removed the damage, but it is unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

ORIGINAL STORY:

An incident has virtually closed a section of Highway 16 west of Prince George.

According to multiple listeners, vehicles have been reduced to single lane alternating traffic for both directions near a Beaverly store.

No one has been able to identify the scene of the incident, or if crews are working to clear the roads.

Commuters are suggesting to take Beaverly Road West to Muralt, then left onto Blackwater to get back onto Highway 16 if you’re heading into Prince George, and same vice versa for getting to Vanderhoof.

We’ll bring more information as it becomes available.