The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy with Northern Health has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Vanderhoof.

The advisory is due to high concentrations of fine particulate matter in the air.

Exposure is a main concern for infants, elderly people, and people with diabetes, or lung or heart disease.

Anyone with chronic underlying medical conditions is being asked to postpone strenuous exercise until after the advisory has been lifted.

Restrictions on open burning are also in effect for the Vanderhoof Forest District until Saturday, November 11th, at 9:00am.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.