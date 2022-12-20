Most Canadians are cautiously optimistic that the COVID-19 pandemic is coming to an end.

A new poll by Research Co shows 75 per cent of those surveyed believe the worst is behind us, up seven points from August.

However, 70 per cent believe the virus is still a threat.

Nationally, 58 per cent of those surveyed feel their provincial government has done an adequate job in coping with the pandemic, an increase of four points.

B-C’s government had the highest rating, at 68 per cent.

Alberta’s was the lowest of the four most-populous provinces, at 46 per cent.

But that’s still a seven-point gain from August.

-With files from the Vista National Newswire