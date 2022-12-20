Today (Tuesday) is the first day of Canada’s ban on the manufacturing and importing of some plastic items.

Companies can no longer produce plastic check out bags, cutlery, straws, takeout containers, and stir sticks.

In a year it will be illegal to sell them.

In June, the ban will extend to plastic rings used to package six-packs of canned drinks.

It is estimated by the federal government getting rid of single-use plastics will help reduce over one million tonnes of difficult to recycle plastic waste and a million garbage bags out of landfills.

-With files from the Vista National Newswire