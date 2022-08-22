Updated Story 3:56 PM

The Prince George RCMP have provided more information as they continue to investigate an ongoing incident downtown.

Just after 2 o’clock this afternoon (Monday), officers conducted a traffic stop with a suspicious vehicle.

The driver did not stop for the police and decided to flee the area.

When a second police vehicle attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle in the vicinity of 10th Avenue and Carney Street, the driver rammed the

police car and fled from officers a second time.

“Police officers flooded the area in search of the suspect vehicle, which was located near Ross

Crescent and 5 Avenue. After colliding with a police car at this location, three suspects fled the area

on foot. Police followed the suspects and shots were fired by police during the encounter. After a

short foot pursuit, all three suspects were located by police and arrested without further incident,”

stated Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

No injuries have been reported.

The public is asked to stay away from the areas of 5th Avenue and Winnipeg Street and from 4th

Avenue and Edmonton Street, which are currently cordoned off to allow investigators to process the

scenes.

Updated Story 2:52 PM

Three suspects have been arrested following a police incident at 5th Avenue and Winnipeg.

That’s according to Cpl. Jennifer Cooper with the Prince George RCMP.

Police advise residents to avoid the area. More information will be provided once available.

Original Story 2:25 PM

The Prince George RCMP is advising residents to stay away from the area of 5th and Winnipeg.

According to Cpl. Jennifer Cooper it’s due to an ongoing police incident.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.