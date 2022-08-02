Summer kicked into high gear in the Prince George-Vanderhoof area bringing warmer and drier conditions in July.

Environment Canada Meteorologist, Bobby Sekohn told Vista Radio while it wasn’t record-shattering, it was certainly noticeable.

“As the whole month averaged out, we saw above average temperatures. The normal mean temperature for the month is 15.8 degrees Celsius and this month in 2022 the temperature was 16.6.”

Sekohn added the Prince George Airport only recorded 34 millimetres of rain last month, while the normal amount is 62.

However, he admits due to the thunderstorm activity earlier in the month, other areas of the city likely saw more.

The weather office expects August to be another warm month in the local area.

While a cool down is being predicted over the next several days, temperatures are expected to reach back into the high-twenties by next week.

Sekohn mentioned it’s also not uncommon for the skies to open up this deep into summer.

“August is one of those months too where we can get thunderstorms. We do have the risk over thunderstorms tomorrow (Wednesday) in the forecast as we are probably going to get some decent showers as long with some thunderstorms Wednesday night as well into Thursday. So, keep an eye on the forecast.”

On Thursday the predicted high is only expected to reach 15 degrees with showers in the forecast and a low of eight.