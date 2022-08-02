The Prince George Fire Centre has seen 13 new wildfire starts since Thursday.

Our area also saw over 30,000 lightning strikes.

Progress continues to be made on the human-caused Weedon Creek blaze, northwest of Bear Lake, near Highway 97.

Fire Information Officer, Alex Lane spoke with Vista Radio.

- Advertisement -

“This fire is classified as under control and today we have 16 contract firefighters and five BCWS personnel continuing with their mop-up operations of that fire.”

Lane noted the majority of new starts in our area are as a result of lightning, including a cluster of blazes in the Robson Valley Zone.

“Most of these new starts are single-tree wildfires, that are very small and they are high up in the alpines, which means they have challenging access and are inoperable terrain for our crews.”

The PGFC currently has 13 active wildfires, the third most in the province trailing Kamloops (26) and the South East region (20).

To view the wildfire dashboard for the entire province, click here.