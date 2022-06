Emergency Management BC has tips on what to put in a grab and go bag, or emergency kit following a disaster.

The province’s website has a full list of what you can throw in a bag if you’re stuck at home, or you’re forced to leave.

Things like a first aid kit, extra batteries, and copies of important documents like identification are listed.

The list also suggests having bottled water handy, but outlines how you can purify your own water if you don’t have any.