The province reported 1,975 new cases of COVID-19 today (Tuesday), bringing the active total to a record 37,167.

In addition, a record 854 COVID-positive individuals are currently in hospital, including 112 in intensive care.

88 of today’s new cases were in Northern Health, and the region now has 1,374 active cases. In the North, 29 people are in hospital, 9 of them are in intensive care.

Since Monday’s update, two new deaths have been reported as well.

92.4% of eligible people 12 and older have received at lease one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 89.7% have received a second, and 34.3% have received a third.

The new/active cases include:

731 new cases in Fraser Health

Total active cases: 18,271

503 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

Total active cases: 9,727

478 new cases in Interior Health

Total active cases: 5,580

88 new cases in Northern Health

Total active cases: 1,374

175 new cases in Island Health

Total active cases: 2,200

no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

Total active cases: 15

In the past 24 hours, two new deaths (Fraser Health) have been reported, for an overall total of 2,492.

From Jan. 10-16, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 24.9% of cases.

From Jan. 3-16, they accounted for 32.3% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Jan. 10-16) – Total 14,922

Not vaccinated: 3,086 (20.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 629 (4.2%)

Fully vaccinated: 11,207 (75.1%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Jan. 3-16) – Total 796

Not vaccinated: 215 (27.0%)

Partially vaccinated: 42 (5.3%)

Fully vaccinated: 539 (67.7%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 10-16)

Not vaccinated: 412.5

Partially vaccinated: 179.8

Fully vaccinated: 318.1

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 3-16)

Not vaccinated: 52.3

Partially vaccinated: 34.1

Fully vaccinated: 11.6

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 10,158,329 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.