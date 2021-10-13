Nearly three month long COVID-19 outbreak at BC Hydro worksite declared over
Construction worker (supplied by Pixabay)
The COVID-19 outbreak at the BC Hydro Site C worksite in Fort St John is now over.
Northern Health says there have been no new cases associated with the outbreak since September 15.
In total, 92 lab-confirmed cases were connected to the outbreak, all of which have since recovered.
The outbreak was declared on August 16, and BC Hydro also recently announced a vaccine policy for its employees and contractors, including workers on the Site C project.
A number of enhanced infection control measures such as mandatory mask-wearing, physical distancing on worksites, and the use of rapid testing for case and contact management will remain in place at Site C, indefinitely.