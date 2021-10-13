The COVID-19 outbreak at the BC Hydro Site C worksite in Fort St John is now over.

Northern Health says there have been no new cases associated with the outbreak since September 15.

In total, 92 lab-confirmed cases were connected to the outbreak, all of which have since recovered.

The outbreak was declared on August 16, and BC Hydro also recently announced a vaccine policy for its employees and contractors, including workers on the Site C project.