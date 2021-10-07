A Northern B.C. lottery player is waking up to a life-changing win.

According to the BC Lottery Corporation, a ticket purchased in Prince Rupert won a whopping $5.8-million prize in last night’s (Wednesday) Lotto 6/49 draw.

The ticket matched all six numbers, along with a ticket purchased in Ontario, to split the $11-million jackpot.

The winning jackpot numbers were: 7, 18, 19, 38, 42, and 46.

So far this year, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $67.5 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.