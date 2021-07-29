The BC Wildfire Service put an Area Restriction Order for the Cutoff Creek blaze.

The order will be in place until September 30, or until it gets rescinded.

According to the BC Wildfire notice:

Under this order and Section 11(2) of the Wildfire Act, a person must not remain in or enter the restricted area without the prior written authorization of an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act, unless the person enters the area only in the course of:

Travelling to or from his or her residence;

Using a highway as defined in the Highway Act;

Travelling through or entering the area as a person acting in an official capacity; or

Travelling through or entering the area for an approved purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities.

Failure to comply with Section 11 restricted area requirements may result in a violation ticket for $1,150.