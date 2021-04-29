The COVID-19 outbreak on the Patient Care Unit at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital has been declared over by Northern Health.

Since it was declared on March 28th, three lab-confirmed cases were reported among inpatients, along with one staff member testing positive.

There have been no new infections since April 1st.

The health authority continues to actively monitor an outbreak declared April 3rd at the Acropolis Manor long-term care facility in the same community, which has also not had any new cases for several weeks.