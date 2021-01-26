BC RCMP Traffic Services have impounded a commercial vehicle after going 50 km over the posted speed limit east of Smithers.

Last Saturday (Jan 23) at around 2:10 a.m. on Highway 16 a Traffic Services officer stopped a loaded semi truck for going 150 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The driver, a man from Prince George was issued a $368 ticket, three points on his license and the truck was impounded for seven days.

According to police, the driver’s employer was contacted on where it could pick up the trailer, which was loaded with groceries.

The RCMP also added it is not known if the driver will face any consequences from his employer.

“This kind of driving behaviour is completely unacceptable on our highways. The potential for disaster is high at those speeds, and the driver was putting himself and other motorists at risk of injury or death had a collision occurred,” said Sgt. Shawn McLaughlin Unit Commander for BC RCMP Traffic Services.

The RCMP are also reminding drivers that an vehicle capable of excessive speed is a candidate for impoundment.

Police also said drivers are to obey speed limits and drive according to road and weather conditions.