Drug bust in Prince George leads to the arrest of nine people
Nine people were arrested by the Prince George RCMP following a drug bust.
On Wednesday morning, police executed a warrant at a Nation Crescent home.
The search found a significant amount of methamphetamine, drug trafficking paraphernalia, ammunition, and a modified rifle with the serial number removed.
Two women aged 23 and 31 along with a 35-year-old man were released pending further investigation and charge assessment.
In addition, A 26-year-old man was found to have an outstanding arrest warrant.
He was provided with a new court date and released with no further charges at this time.
The remaining five adults were also released without consideration of additional charges.
The investigation is continuing.