115 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in the province today, including five epi-linked cases, for a total of 9,956.

One person has tested positive for the virus in Northern Health, marking 325.

Of the total cases, 1,387 are active, with 71 people in hospital and 15 in intensive care.

There have been no new deaths, the death toll is unchanged at 244.

There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks.

In total, 15 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and three acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.

“As we come up to Thanksgiving this weekend, it’s important to remember while many things have changed and we have faced many challenges, we still have much to be thankful for,” said Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry.

“Let’s show our gratitude by doing a small kindness for a friend, neighbour or family member. Reaching out virtually or by phone, helping with a small task or a sending a care package tells people in your life and community that you care. We’re all in this together, and we have come this far by supporting each other while staying apart,” she added.

Meanwhile, 3,042 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

The recovery rate remains at 83 per cent.

Breakdown:

3,644 – Vancouver Coastal Health (+32)

5,119 – Fraser Health (+80)

222 – Island Health (+1)

557 – Interior Health (+1)

325 – Northern Health (+1)

89 – outside of Canada