A total of 104 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the past day, including six epi-linked cases, for a total of 5,952 cases in the province. This includes an additional four in the Northern Health Authority, bringing the regions total to 164. There are a total of 1,127 active cases and of those, 33 individuals are in hospital and 14 in ICU.

There have been no new deaths from the virus, leaving the total fatality number at 209.

Meanwhile, 2,786 people are under active public health monitoring and the recovery rate remains at 77 percent.

BC Health Officials are reporting one new outbreak in the healthcare system at Surrey Memorial Hospital and continue to respond to ten.

The outbreak at the Langley Memorial Hospital has been declared over.

“We need to redouble our efforts to ensure our layers of protection are always part of our daily routines – for everyone in our family. This will allow us to push our curve down once again,” said Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry.

“Take some time to think about your personal circumstances and those of your family. Who may be vulnerable to severe illness and what are you doing to protect them? With each of us doing our part, we can protect our communities, our elders and our loved ones,” she added.

Breakdown:

Vancouver Coastal – 1974 (+52)

Fraser – 3112 (+40)

Island – 178 (+3)

Interior – 445 (+5)

North – 164 (+4)

Outside of Canada 79 (=)