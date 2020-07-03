A Vancouver man in his 40’s remains in critical care after being struck by a semi-tractor trailer on Saturday (June 27) West of Burns Lake.

Police received the call around 2 p.m. and when emergency crews rushed to the scene they located the man seriously injured by a westbound commercial transport vehicle.

According to RCMP, witnesses said the driver performed an evasive manoeuver in an attempt to avoid colliding with the man.

RCMP also said passing motorists stopped to offer immediate assistance to the man including an off duty medical care professional.

The man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

He is currently stable but in critical condition.

RCMP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident or have dashcam footage to contact the police at 250-692-7171.

– with files from Lindsay Newman, My Bulkley Lakes Now staff