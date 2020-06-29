RCMP cruiser (supplied by the RCMP)

The RCMP in Fort Saint James is investigating an assault against two kids.

According to police, it happened two weeks ago (June 14th) outside the Petro Canada on Highway 27.

Investigators stated both victims were assaulted by three people.

Two men have been identified while one female suspect remains on the loose.

During the investigation, police found that two Good Samaritans intervened and chased away the suspects

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.