Those willing to brave the cold next weekend will be able to try cross-country skiing for free.

Nechako Nordics Ski Club members are inviting the public to join them for a special event that will feature music, an informal ski-swap, and free equipment rentals.

Richard Burkholder, Chair of the Nechako Nordics Ski Club, says more rental gear will be available for children as the club offers annual school-sponsored ski classes.

The event will be hosted on Saturday, January 18th from noon until 4 P.M. at the Nechako Valley Sporting Association.