The strike by the Faculty Association at UNBC has now passed the two-week mark.

Matt Wood, the Manager of Communications and Marketing with UNBC, told Vista Radio it has not gone unnoticed by the university.

“I can tell you that there is a lot of empathy for the students right now at UNBC. That’s why one of the reasons why the university has pledged that we are looking at a pro-rated credit of some sort. And of course, what that looks like depends on the length of the strike.”

Wood provided the following update on Thursday.

“As of today, the teams have been meeting all day today having conversations, as they also do at the negotiating table, and they’re at it as we speak this afternoon.”

The strike began back on November 7th.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now