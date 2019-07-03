On Friday a lot of B.C. families will see more money attached to their annual climate action tax credit.

The province expects nearly 50 per cent of B.C. families to see more money from the credit.

The credit is designed to offset the impact the carbon tax has on middle and low-income families.

“Expanding the credit is an important part of government’s commitment to make life more affordable for everyone in B.C., while continuing to meet climate change goals under the Province’s CleanBC plan,” said news release from the Ministry of Finance.

Families of four will receive up to $400 over the next year, and up to $500 starting in July 2021.

Starting this month, the maximum annual climate action tax credit will be increased to $154.50 per adult and $45.50 per child.

It will go up again in 2020 and 2021.