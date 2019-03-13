The Prince George police are urging five people wanted in the North to turn themselves in.

From the news release:

Every year the Prince George RCMP receive hundreds of arrest warrants as a result of ongoing investigations of offences that have occurred in or around Prince George. More often than not, the wanted individuals are located in a short period of time and the Criminal Justice System continues. Sometimes, wanted persons can go undetected within a community for a little while, but not without the constant fear of being caught and the ever present urge to look over their shoulders.

=We urge those people to turn themselves in to police. Rid yourself of the burden. Police also know that it is very hard to exist in a community without someone knowing about it. Hard to be a ghost. We urge those persons that have information about wanted persons to come forward.

Report what you know to police or Crime Stoppers. Do the right thing.

File number: 2018-31323

Casey Dawn MONK

• 31 years old

• First nations female

• Brown hair

• Brown eyes

• 168 cm (5’6”)

• 68 kg (150 lbs)

MONK is wanted in British Columbia for Possession of a Controlled

Substance stemming from an incident that occurred in Prince George

in 2018.

File number: 2019-02636

Sean Partick PATTERSON

• 48 years old

• First nations male

• Brown hair

• Green eyes

• 180 cm (5’11”)

• 70 kg (155 lbs)

PATTERSON is wanted in British Columbia for Failing to Comply with

Probation stemming from an incident that occurred in Prince George in

2017. PATTERSON may be in the Victoria, BC area. PATTERSON

should be considered VIOLENT.

File number: 2019-02775

Todd Jonathon COLE

• 43 years old

• Caucasian male

• Brown hair

• Brown eyes

• 175 cm (5’9”)

• 82 kg (181 lbs)

• Scars on both forearms

COLE is wanted in British Columbia for two counts of Failing to Comply

with Probation stemming from an incident that occurred in Prince George

in 2019. COLE should be considered VIOLENT.

File numbers: 2018-00384 / 01032 / 07431

Alisha Chelsi BURGER

• 24 years old

• First nations female

• Black hair

• Brown eyes

• 173 cm (5’8”)

• 70 kg (155 lbs)

• Tattoo on her right forearm

BURGER is wanted in British Columbia for two counts of Obstructing a Peace Officer, Failing to Comply with Probation, Possession of

Property Obtained by Crime, Breach of Undertaking, and two counts

of Failing to Appear for Court, stemming from incidents that occurred

in Prince George, Kelowna and Salmon Arm in 2016 and 2018.

File number: 2019-03708

Warren Allan BEATIE

• 44 years old

• First nations male

• Black hair

• Brown eyes

• 175 cm (5’9”)

• 75 kg (166 lbs)

• Tattoos on his forearms

BEATIE is wanted in British Columbia for Failing to Comply with

Probation stemming from an incident that occurred in late 2018.

BEATIE has ties to the Houston & Smithers, BC areas. BEATIE should be considered VIOLENT.