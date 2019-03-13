The Prince George police are urging five people wanted in the North to turn themselves in.
From the news release:
Every year the Prince George RCMP receive hundreds of arrest warrants as a result of ongoing investigations of offences that have occurred in or around Prince George. More often than not, the wanted individuals are located in a short period of time and the Criminal Justice System continues. Sometimes, wanted persons can go undetected within a community for a little while, but not without the constant fear of being caught and the ever present urge to look over their shoulders.
=We urge those people to turn themselves in to police. Rid yourself of the burden. Police also know that it is very hard to exist in a community without someone knowing about it. Hard to be a ghost. We urge those persons that have information about wanted persons to come forward.
Report what you know to police or Crime Stoppers. Do the right thing.
Casey Dawn Monk
File number: 2018-31323
Casey Dawn MONK
• 31 years old
• First nations female
• Brown hair
• Brown eyes
• 168 cm (5’6”)
• 68 kg (150 lbs)
MONK is wanted in British Columbia for Possession of a Controlled
Substance stemming from an incident that occurred in Prince George
in 2018.
Patrick Sean Patterson
File number: 2019-02636
Sean Partick PATTERSON
• 48 years old
• First nations male
• Brown hair
• Green eyes
• 180 cm (5’11”)
• 70 kg (155 lbs)
PATTERSON is wanted in British Columbia for Failing to Comply with
Probation stemming from an incident that occurred in Prince George in
2017. PATTERSON may be in the Victoria, BC area. PATTERSON
should be considered VIOLENT.
Todd Jonathon Edgar Cole
File number: 2019-02775
Todd Jonathon COLE
• 43 years old
• Caucasian male
• Brown hair
• Brown eyes
• 175 cm (5’9”)
• 82 kg (181 lbs)
• Scars on both forearms
COLE is wanted in British Columbia for two counts of Failing to Comply
with Probation stemming from an incident that occurred in Prince George
in 2019. COLE should be considered VIOLENT.
Alisha Chelsi Burger
File numbers: 2018-00384 / 01032 / 07431
Alisha Chelsi BURGER
• 24 years old
• First nations female
• Black hair
• Brown eyes
• 173 cm (5’8”)
• 70 kg (155 lbs)
• Tattoo on her right forearm
BURGER is wanted in British Columbia for two counts of Obstructing a Peace Officer, Failing to Comply with Probation, Possession of
Property Obtained by Crime, Breach of Undertaking, and two counts
of Failing to Appear for Court, stemming from incidents that occurred
in Prince George, Kelowna and Salmon Arm in 2016 and 2018.
Warren Allan Beattie
File number: 2019-03708
Warren Allan BEATIE
• 44 years old
• First nations male
• Black hair
• Brown eyes
• 175 cm (5’9”)
• 75 kg (166 lbs)
• Tattoos on his forearms
BEATIE is wanted in British Columbia for Failing to Comply with
Probation stemming from an incident that occurred in late 2018.
BEATIE has ties to the Houston & Smithers, BC areas. BEATIE should be considered VIOLENT.