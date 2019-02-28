Trudeau grilled on SNC-Lavalin testimony by Jody Wilson-Raybould

Justin Trudeau denies he shuffled Jody Wilson-Raybould for refusing to help SNC-Lavalin.

The PM’s announcement on space investment was hijacked by questions about recent testimony from the former Justice Minister. She claimed the PMO pressured her to help the Canadian company reach a deal out of court. Trudeau says if Scott Brison didn’t resign, she would still be Justice Minister.

Canada helps NASA build space station to orbit the moon

Canada is joining NASA in building a lunar-orbiting space station.

Ottawa’s contribution to the Lunar Gateway will be the Canadarm 3. Justin Trudeau says this contribution falls in line with plans to spend $2.5 billion over the next two decades on space-related programs and technology.

Used fighter jets estimated to cost over a billion in taxpayer dollars: PBO

Ottawa may want to start kicking tires on Australia’s used jet fighters.

A new report from the PBO suggests the price tag on these jets to replace Canada’s aging fleet is $1.1 billion. The Australian jets are about the same age as the Canadian planes they’re replacing.