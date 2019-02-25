A positive start to North American markets at the beginning of this new trade week. The TSX is gaining 51 points to 16,064 and across the border the Dow is up 186 points to 26,218.

The positive vibes come after Donald Trump announced an extension to the tariff deadline between the US and China. The US President cited productivity in the current negotiations as the reason behind his decision to extend the deadline beyond March 1st.

The price of crude is dipping as US production ramps up. US crude is down to 55.39 a barrel.