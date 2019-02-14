After a shaky start for the TSX, the Bay Street Index is pulling ahead. Canada’s main stock index is up 65 points to 15,692 as energy, health and tech stocks help give it a boost. Meanwhile, the Dow is slumping 127 points 25,416, weighted a lot by a major drop in Coca-Cola. The drink-maker is getting hammered after posting a poor revenue outlook, citing issues in areas like Central America. It’s enough to send investors into a tailspin of worry again over an economic recession for 2019, despite positive outlooks from other corporations.

The price of crude is pulling back from some morning growth as US oil slips to 53.75 a barrel.

The Loonie is falling to 75 cents US.