Winter weather in Vancouver is wreaking havoc on flights going into the Vancouver International Airport (YVR).

YVR has been experiencing delays and cancellations due to a recent snowfall, which may, in turn, affect flights in Prince George.

YVR WEATHER UPDATE: It continues to snow at YVR. Our crews are ready to help get you on your way safely. Make sure you give yourself plenty of time to get to the airport and check the status of your flight before you leave! pic.twitter.com/vNVaiKYWrc — Vancouver Airport (@yvrairport) February 12, 2019

Susan Clarke, Manager of Marketing and Communications for the Prince George Airport (YXS), says it’s likely that there will be delays on flights today.

“They just don’t know how to deal with the snow as well as we do, they aren’t used to it.”

As of this publication, Clarke said they had seen around four delays so far.

“As the day plays out we may see some additional delays and that is reasonable in this kind of weather because most of our flights are coming through Vancouver,” she said.

“What happens there absolutely effects us.”

To check the status of flights to and from YXS, you can follow this link.