Northern Health is one of several provincial health authorities to see an increase in First Nations representation on their boards.

According to the Ministry of Health, each health authority has a least two board members from Indigenous backgrounds.

Co-founder of Burns Lake Law Centre Wilfred Adam is one of two First Nations to be appointed to the Northern Health board.

Adam has represented the Lake Babine First Nations for over 27 years serving as Chief for 17.

In addition to being chief, he was elected six times as Commissioner of the BC Treaty Commission.

The other representatives for Northern health will be John Kurjata from Dawson Creek and Patricia Sterritt, a member of the Gitga’at Tribe of Hartley Bay.

– with files from Sawyer Bogdan, My Bulkley Lakes Now