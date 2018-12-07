Residents in and around Fraser Lake are being warned of possible fraudulent activity.

Local RCMP are reporting people have been approached on the street by, in most cases, a man and woman claiming to be from Ontario. It is believed they are traveling in a black KIA SUV. No plate number has been determined.

They are asking for gas and food money in exchange for jewelry, rings, watches, or gold chains. The jewelry, which victims find to be fake after the purchase, has no markings except for the rings which have a number signifying the karat of gold. There is no evidence to suggest the property is stolen.

RCMP are reminding the public to be aware if approached by someone offering to sell you something and to report any suspicious behaviour to police.