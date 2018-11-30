Minor hockey associations across Canada are considering scrapping “Midget” and other age group names in the future.

The term “midget” is being considered inappropriate, especially for those who suffer from dwarfism.

The consideration is being met with some opposition from Cariboo Cougars General Manager Trevor Sprague who believes a change isn’t necessary.

“I don’t think there needs to be a change personally, but there are people who have they pay grade in Hockey Canada and within BC Hockey that make those decisions right? At the end of the day, it’s midget hockey and that is what it has always been called and I don’t think there is a change for it.”

Sprague feels it’s a simple case of people being too sensitive this day in age.

“For us, it is no disrespect to anybody. It has always been called midget hockey and that is the category it has always been in for the age group and I think it is something we don’t have to waste a lot of time on.”

“Obviously some politician brought it up somewhere or someone has written an email or a letter and now this is being brought into the spotlight and there might be a change but if they went U-15, U-16, and U-18 that would be fine.”

BC Hockey currently has Minor and Major Midget programs within their system.

The term has come under fire after Sport Manitoba announced it would remove the term from all programs.

According to a report, Athletics Canada would pursue dropping the term “midget” as an age category descriptor, a move a few days after the Ontario Basketball Association announced plans to do the same.