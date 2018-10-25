Prince George sawmill workers started their picket lines bright and early this morning according to one of its members.

The United Steelworkers 1-2017 confirmed the news as 40 employees between the two sites are prepared to brave the conditions for as long as possible.

There continues to be a major hangup between the union and Conifer.

“The company says they have offered us two percent over five years but that’s not the issue, the issue is mainly around the concessions that are on the table currently and that’s about as far as I can say right now,” said Don Iwaskow, Financial Secretary.

As for how long this will last, Iwaskow says that has yet to be determined.

“It’s part of a rotating strike, we are here for the day for sure and we will play it day-by-day.”

“We started the picket line this morning at 4 AM and the members on the inside, when they got off shift, came out and joined us and the day shift crew came out and joined us as well.”

He adds they will get participation from its members on all sides.

“We got about 40 people between the two sites out here on the line today and some of them have already gone home and they’ll be looking at coming out this afternoon or this evening.”

This is part of rotating strike action, which began last week in Williams Lake at the Tolko facility.

More to come…

WATCH

MORE: USW 1-2017’s Don Iwaskow says the company has offered 2% over the next 5 years for #PrinceGeorge sawmill workers, but “job action has taken over” as a result | #CityOfPG @mypgnow pic.twitter.com/0pGsTCsjov — Kyle Balzer (@KyleBalzer) October 25, 2018