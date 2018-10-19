The sun will still be shining in Prince George as we flip the page on another fall weekend.

The northern capital has been blessed with above seasonal temperatures the past week.

We can expect that trend to continue according to Environment Canada.

“We’re looking at mainly sunny conditions, tomorrow looking at a high of 12 and it is above the normal for this time of the year, looking at the normal’s, we usually see a high of about eight,” said Louis Kohanyi, Meteorologist.

Temperatures have resembled more like to mid to late September instead of your typical October forecast, which will continue to drag on into next week.

“On Sunday, its going to be sunny with a high of eleven and the sunny weather will continue into Monday with it being sunny and a high of twelve and Tuesday, sunny with a high of thirteen.”

Kohanyi expects the system to move by the end of next week.