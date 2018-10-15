The sun peaks through smoke coming from the Nadina Lake wildfire | Nadina Lake Lodge/Facebook

The evacuation order for the Nadina Lake Wildfire is now completely rescinded.

Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) Board Chair Bill Miller says there are still some pockets burning, but as the weather continues to get colder, they will be stamped out.

“The risk potential has dropped to the point where there is virtually no risk for fires to threaten peoples properties. There are still fires burning out there, but they are smoldering away in the ground.”

Miller adds the RDBN is actively monitoring what little remains.

At its most significant point, the Nadina Lake Wildfire was 86, 000 hectares in size.

The danger now Miller says fires burning route structures underground, adding that “even when is still a green tree there is still the potential it could come down, so you need to be cautious.”

“We are finally coming to a close of a rather terrible wildfire season,” Miller says.

– with files from Sawyer Bogdan, My Bulkley Lakes Now